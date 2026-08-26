‘Most important is staying in present’: Simarjeet reveals Dhoni’s lesson after match-winning spell against Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) East Delhi Riders wrapped up their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 season with a narrow 10-run win against playoff-qualified Purani Dilli 6 in a 10-over match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the match, East Delhi Riders captain Simarjeet Singh conveyed pride in his team's effort, emphasizing the importance of ending the tournament positively. He also shared that advice from MS Dhoni helps him remain calm during high-pressure moments.

“A win is always a win, and the feeling is always fantastic. Even though we couldn't make it to the playoffs, finishing the tournament with a victory is very special for us. It keeps the team's morale high. The hard work we put in throughout the tournament showed on the field today. I am extremely proud of how our young players took responsibility and played great cricket under pressure. We will learn from our shortcomings, but ending the season on a positive note gives us fresh confidence for the upcoming domestic season and the next DPL,” Simarjeet said after the match.

Simarjeet, who delivered an excellent penultimate over by allowing only five runs to help defend the target, also shared how he incorporates vital lessons from Indian legend MS Dhoni during key overs.

“I use it every time. It’s all about how to stay calm in pressure situations. As Dhoni bhai says, you have to be present in the moment where you are right now—not dwelling on the past or thinking too far into the future. Staying in the present is the most important thing for me,” the captain added.

East Delhi Riders batted first in a shortened 10-over match, scoring 118/6. They were powered by Suryansh Raina's rapid 42 off 19 balls and a fast inning from Sujal Singh with 14 off 6. For Purani Dilli 6, Digvesh Rathi was the top bowler, claiming 2/9 in his two overs.

Chasing 119, Purani Dilli 6 began strongly with 30 runs in the first two overs before Simarjeet took the initial wicket, dismissing Samarth Seth. Despite attempts by Aryan Gaur and captain Anuj Rawat (15 off 9), disciplined bowling in the final overs by Simarjeet limited Purani Dilli 6 to 108/6 in 10 overs, resulting in a 10-run victory for the Riders.

Despite the loss, Purani Dilli 6 secured third place in the points table, earning a playoff spot where they will compete against Outer Delhi Warriors in the Eliminator.

--IANS

vi/