June 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

MoS Raksha Khadse reviews preparations for the 2026 Asian Senior Fencing C’ships in Delhi

MoS Raksha Khadse reviews preparations for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI Media

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse examined the arrangements for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, in preparation for the esteemed continental event scheduled from June 19 to 24, 2026.

The championship will officially start with a grand Opening Ceremony on Friday at 6:00 PM in Hall No. 2-3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Themed “ONE DREAM | ONE BLADE | ONE PRIDE,” the event will honour fencing, sporting achievement, and international solidarity.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will attend as the Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony. The event will also feature notable international sports leaders, including Abdelmoneim El Husseiny, Acting President of Fédération Internationale d’Escrime (FIE); H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), and Vitaly Logvin Grechuhin, President of the Pan American Fencing Confederation (PAFC).

During her visit, Khadse was accompanied by Satej Patil, President of the Fencing Association of India, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the same association. She examined the competition infrastructure, athlete amenities, technology-driven officiating systems, and other arrangements being prepared to ensure the championship's successful organisation.

The Minister also reviewed the cutting-edge sports technologies and top-tier infrastructure being used for the event. She noted that integrating modern technology into training, performance analysis, and competition management is vital for improving athlete performance and equipping sportspeople to meet the highest international standards.

The 2026 Asian Senior Fencing Championship represents a historic milestone as India hosts this esteemed continental event for the first time. The competition will feature participants from 36 countries, with a total of 787 accreditations: 406 athletes, 75 coaches, 9 managers, 13 support staff, 40 delegates, 28 volunteers, and 151 Local Organising Committee (LOC) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadse said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is rapidly emerging as a global sporting nation. The Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 provides a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, promoting emerging sports, and enhancing India's capacity to host major international sporting events. The Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 reflects this vision and showcases India's growing capabilities on the global sporting stage."

She also mentioned that international competitions of this magnitude offer athletes valuable exposure, promote sporting excellence, and play a crucial role in developing a dynamic and future-oriented sporting ecosystem.

Khadse noted that hosting the championship successfully directly supports the goals of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which focuses on athlete-focused development, sports science, technology use, expanding infrastructure, and increasing international participation. She also mentioned that these events enhance India's reputation as a top choice for global sports events and open new doors for Indian athletes to compete with the world's best.

The Minister expressed confidence in the team's preparedness for the championship and commended the efforts of the Fencing Association of India, technical officials, and all involved stakeholders in organising the event. She extended her best wishes to all athletes participating and expressed hope that the championship would promote the development of fencing in India, while also encouraging sporting excellence and collaboration across Asia.

Her visit reaffirmed the Government of India’s dedication to promoting emerging sports, expanding access to top-tier sporting facilities, and progressing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 through sports-driven development and excellence.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mexico and South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. Photo credit: @FIFA World Cup/X

FIFA WC 2026: Mexico, South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report (File image)

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report

'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.in Mexico City. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: 'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar kick off title defence in style in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Doubles Squash: Abhay-Velavan kick off title defence in style