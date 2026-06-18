MoS Raksha Khadse reviews preparations for the 2026 Asian Senior Fencing C’ships in Delhi

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse examined the arrangements for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, in preparation for the esteemed continental event scheduled from June 19 to 24, 2026.

The championship will officially start with a grand Opening Ceremony on Friday at 6:00 PM in Hall No. 2-3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Themed “ONE DREAM | ONE BLADE | ONE PRIDE,” the event will honour fencing, sporting achievement, and international solidarity.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will attend as the Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony. The event will also feature notable international sports leaders, including Abdelmoneim El Husseiny, Acting President of Fédération Internationale d’Escrime (FIE); H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), and Vitaly Logvin Grechuhin, President of the Pan American Fencing Confederation (PAFC).

During her visit, Khadse was accompanied by Satej Patil, President of the Fencing Association of India, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the same association. She examined the competition infrastructure, athlete amenities, technology-driven officiating systems, and other arrangements being prepared to ensure the championship's successful organisation.

The Minister also reviewed the cutting-edge sports technologies and top-tier infrastructure being used for the event. She noted that integrating modern technology into training, performance analysis, and competition management is vital for improving athlete performance and equipping sportspeople to meet the highest international standards.

The 2026 Asian Senior Fencing Championship represents a historic milestone as India hosts this esteemed continental event for the first time. The competition will feature participants from 36 countries, with a total of 787 accreditations: 406 athletes, 75 coaches, 9 managers, 13 support staff, 40 delegates, 28 volunteers, and 151 Local Organising Committee (LOC) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadse said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is rapidly emerging as a global sporting nation. The Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 provides a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, promoting emerging sports, and enhancing India's capacity to host major international sporting events. The Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 reflects this vision and showcases India's growing capabilities on the global sporting stage."

She also mentioned that international competitions of this magnitude offer athletes valuable exposure, promote sporting excellence, and play a crucial role in developing a dynamic and future-oriented sporting ecosystem.

Khadse noted that hosting the championship successfully directly supports the goals of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which focuses on athlete-focused development, sports science, technology use, expanding infrastructure, and increasing international participation. She also mentioned that these events enhance India's reputation as a top choice for global sports events and open new doors for Indian athletes to compete with the world's best.

The Minister expressed confidence in the team's preparedness for the championship and commended the efforts of the Fencing Association of India, technical officials, and all involved stakeholders in organising the event. She extended her best wishes to all athletes participating and expressed hope that the championship would promote the development of fencing in India, while also encouraging sporting excellence and collaboration across Asia.

Her visit reaffirmed the Government of India’s dedication to promoting emerging sports, expanding access to top-tier sporting facilities, and progressing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 through sports-driven development and excellence.

--IANS

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