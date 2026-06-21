MoS Raksha Khadse attends International Day of Yoga celebrations at SAI Mumbai

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Sunday participated in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 celebrations at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centre in Kandivali and highlighted the role of yoga in achieving physical fitness, mental resilience and emotional balance.

More than 300 athletes, coaches, officials, support staff and yoga enthusiasts took part in the celebrations, reaffirming their commitment towards a healthier, fitter and more balanced lifestyle.

The programme was organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting yoga globally. The recognition of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations has helped transform yoga into a worldwide movement promoting health, harmony and holistic well-being.

The celebrations began with a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session, during which participants performed various yoga postures, breathing exercises and meditation practices under expert guidance. A mass yoga demonstration showcased the spirit of unity, discipline and collective well-being while reinforcing yoga's message of health and harmony.

Special yoga demonstrations were also held, highlighting the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of the ancient practice and its relevance across all age groups.

Addressing the gathering, Khadse said yoga is not merely a fitness activity but a pathway to inner peace and overall well-being.

"Meditation is the key to life, and yoga is essential for achieving it. Yoga is not only a practice for physical fitness but also a pathway towards mental peace, inner balance and overall well-being," she said.

Encouraging young people and athletes to make yoga and meditation a part of their daily routine, the minister said yoga complements sporting excellence by improving concentration, flexibility, recovery and mental preparedness.

The event was attended by former Lok Sabha members Dr Heena Gavit and Dr Pritam Gopinath Munde, who encouraged participants to adopt yoga as an integral part of daily life.

SAI Regional Centre Mumbai Regional Director Pandurang Chate (IRS), along with officials, coaches and support staff, was also present on the occasion.

The celebrations reinforced the commitment towards building a healthier and fitter India while showcasing yoga as India's contribution to global well-being.

--IANS

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