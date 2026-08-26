MoS Pabitra Margherita pays tribute to Vietnam's founding father Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi

Hanoi, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday paid tribute to Vietnam's founding father Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi.

In a post on X, Margherita stated, "Paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi, honouring his enduring legacy and the deep civilisational bonds between India and Vietnam that his leadership strengthened further."

President Ho Chi Minh was the great master of the Vietnamese revolution, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese working class and the entire nation, an eminent soldier, a brilliant activist of the international communist and national liberation movements, according to the statement released by the Vietnamese government. The First National Assembly appointed Ho Chi Minh as the President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1946.

On Tuesday, Margherita arrived in Hanoi to further advance the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam.

"Arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam. Looking forward to productive engagements during this visit that will further advance our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said on X.

During his visit to Vietnam from August 26-27, Margherita will meet the Vietnamese government's senior leadership and review progress in the bilateral relationship that was elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President To Lam's recent visit to India. He will also interact with key stakeholders and the Indian community.

After concluding his engagements in Vietnam, MoS Margherita will travel to Laos for an official visit from August 28-29, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In the third leg of his visit, Margherita will visit the Pacific island nation of Palau from September 1-2.

India and Vietnam share close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (ECSP). In 2026, the ties between the two nations were elevated to ECSP during Vietnam President To Lam's state visit to India in May. This was President To's second overseas visit after the National Assembly approved key state leadership appointments

--IANS

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