MoS Margherita, President of Pacific island nation Nauru discuss strengthening of development partnership

Koror, Sep 2 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita and Republic of Naoero President David Adeang held a meeting in Palau on Wednesday, with discussions focused on the implementation of bilateral projects and ways to strengthen the development partnership between the two nations.

"Discussed the implementation of our bilateral projects and ways to further strengthen the development partnership between India and Naoero, including our cooperation in areas of shared priority," Margherita posted on X.

India and the Republic of Naoero share friendly and cordial ties. India is a strong development partner for the Republic of Naoero, and its assistance is well recognised in the Pacific island nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Republic of Naoero has a special regard for India, as the latter first proposed the former's independence in the UN in the early 1960s.

Margherita is on a visit to Palau to attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting with Dialogue Partners.

He also held a meeting with Fiji's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, and Minister of Employment, Agni Deo Singh, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting in Palau's Koror, discussing cooperation and further deepening of the development partnership with them.

"Pleased to meet Hon. Sakiasi Ditoka, Minister for Foreign Affairs & External Trade of Fiji and Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister of Employment, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting in Koror, Palau. Discussed our strong bilateral partnership, cooperation in multilateral fora and further deepening our development partnership. India deeply values its longstanding friendship with Fiji," wrote Margherita on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Margherita met Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Paulson Panapa on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting in Koror.

"Exchanged views on further strengthening the India-Tuvalu partnership, with a focus on sustainable development, resilience and the priorities of Pacific Island countries. India deeply values its friendship with Tuvalu and remains committed to being a steadfast partner in the Pacific," Margherita posted on X following the meeting.

He also called on Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr, with the discussions focused on current development cooperation initiatives and collaboration in multilateral fora. During the meeting, Margherita reiterated India's commitment to enhance the deep and longstanding bilateral partnership with Palau.

“Honoured to meet H.E. Mr Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau, on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Koror. Congratulated him on Palau’s excellent hosting of the PIF Summit. Discussed ongoing and new development cooperation initiatives, our bilateral partnership, and cooperation in multilateral fora. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to further deepening and strengthening our close and enduring partnership with Palau,” the minister said.

Margherita also met Tonga’s Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen India-Tonga partnership. The MoS underscored the importance India attaches to its friendship with Tonga and the shared vision for the wider Indo-Pacific.

Sharing the details regarding the meeting, Margherita wrote on X: “Honoured to meet with Hon. PM of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, accompanied by Hon. Consul of India to Tonga Madam Fakafanua and HRH Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, Minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and His Majesty’s Diplomatic Services, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting in Koror, Palau. A warm exchange on strengthening the India-Tonga partnership. India deeply values its friendship with Tonga and our shared commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific."

--IANS

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