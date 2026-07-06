MoS Margherita attends Rwanda’s Liberation Day celebrations

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Monday attended the 32nd anniversary celebrations of Rwanda's Liberation Day.

In a post on X, Margherita said he was delighted to attend KWIBOHORA32, the 32nd anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day. He conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Rwanda on this joyous occasion, adding that Rwanda's socio-economic transformation over the past three decades is inspirational.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Mukangira Jacqueline, addressed the gathering. The High Commission of Rwanda to India posted on X that the High Commissioner addressed the gathering in the honoured presence of Margherita and recognised RDF members who are in India for a working visit.

Earlier in the day, the Rwandan delegation laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honour fallen brave soldiers ahead of the 2nd Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between India and Rwanda.

The High Commission posted on X that, ahead of the 2nd Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in New Delhi, the Rwandan delegation, led by Brig Gen Kanobayire Louis, began with a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial to honour fallen brave soldiers.

India-Rwanda bilateral relations have been given impetus by several bilateral institutional mechanisms. These include the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) at the level of MoS/Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the level of Joint Secretary/Director General, and the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC).

Bilateral relations between India and Rwanda have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years. In 1999, Rwanda officially opened its Mission in New Delhi and appointed its first resident Ambassador in 2001.

Rwanda joined the Commonwealth in 2009, even though it had not been a British protectorate or colony. India opened its resident Mission in Kigali on August 15, 2018.

--IANS

ksk/dan