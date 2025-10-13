October 13, 2025 1:13 PM हिंदी

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Uganda on Oct 15 for Non-Aligned Movement meet

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation to the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, scheduled from October 15-16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

According to the MEA, the participation reaffirms India's commitment to the principles and values of the movement.

The Ministerial will be preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on October 13-14, where Sibi George, Secretary (West), will represent India.

Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. This year, the Mid-Term Ministerial is under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'.

"India is a founding member of the movement, which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance," read a statement issued by the MEA.

MoS Singh is also expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States.

The NAM was created and founded during the collapse of the colonial system and the independence struggles of the peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions of the world and at the height of the Cold War.

During the early days of the movement, its actions were a key factor in the decolonisation process, which led later to the attainment of freedom and independence by many countries and peoples and to the founding of tens of new sovereign States.

Throughout its history, the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries has played a fundamental role in the preservation of world peace and security.

India continues to attach high importance to the Non-Aligned Movement NAM. As a founding member of the group, India remains committed to the purposes and principles of the movement, the MEA mentioned.

Over the years, India has maintained its active and constructive engagement with the NAM to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation among its Member States.

This approach is also reflected in India's regular high-level participation in the meetings of the NAM, including NAM Summits.

--IANS

scor/sd

