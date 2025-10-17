MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with Indian community in Uganda, lauds their commitment

Kampala, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday interacted with the Indian community in Uganda, lauding their enterprise, dedication and love for India and describing them as a living bridge of friendship between the two nations

Taking to X, Singh said, “Pleased to interact with the dynamic Indian diaspora in Uganda. Their enterprise, commitment, and affection for India continue to be a living bridge of friendship between our two nations.”

The MoS held separate meetings with Yvan Gil Pinto, Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Maxim Ryzhenkov, Foreign Minister of Belarus, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-term Ministerial in Kampala.

Earlier in the day, Singh planted a sapling at Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex in Uganda's capital Kampala under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

“Visited Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex, Kampala and planted a sapling there as a part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment,” Singh posted on X.

Since its launch, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ has not only garnered global attention but also won laurels from multiple quarters for its intent and potential in making climate preservation efforts a ‘people’s revolution’.

On Thursday, the MoS also interacted with Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial.

Singh held a meeting with Atim Anywar, Uganda’s Minister of State for Environment. Both sides discussed key issues regarding environmental conservation, including climate resilience and the importance of regional and international collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

Additionally, the MoS met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas, on the sidelines of the NAM Midterm Ministerial. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including agriculture, capacity building and Information Technology.

