Nisha Rawal says she 'survived 2025 protecting innocence of her little one' Kavish' world

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress and model Nisha Rawal has penned a beautiful yet emotional social media note as she entered 2026.

Reflecting on a year of emotional healing and quiet strength, the actress shared a candid picture with her son Kavish.

In the picture shared, Nisha kept his face away from the frame and instead chose to spotlight an intimate mother-son moment through their hands. In the image, young Kavish is seen sporting multi-coloured nail polish, while Nisha subtly flaunts a nude base manicure.

Nisha captioned the post with a simple heart emoji, later writing, “I have been holding space for what truly matters, and I realise you’ve been holding space for me.” She continued to express gratitude for the love that waited for her in silence as she healed away from social media.

“On the first day of this year, I feel grateful for the love that waited patiently while I healed in silence,” she shared, adding that 2025 had been overwhelming for her, but she survived it with grace, fiercely protecting the innocence of her son’s world. “Last year was a lot, but I survived it with grace, protecting the colours and innocence of my little one’s world,” it read.

She further added, “Thank you for showing up for me, even through my radio silence here.”

Talking about Nisha Rawal, the actress has built her career across television, films, theatre, commercials and reality shows. She gained popularity with her role in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and later also showcased her fearless side in the reality show Lock Upp.

On the personal front, Nisha married television star Karan Mehra in November 2012 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their son, Kavish, in 2017. However, their marriage hit a difficult phase, leading to a public separation in 2021. The divorce gained a lot of media attention. Nisha has been raising Kavish as a single mother ever since then.

–IANS

rd/