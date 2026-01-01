January 01, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan decodes ‘Mumbai slangs’, says ‘Vaat Laagli’ on KBC

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who recently visited the sets of popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, threw in popular Marathi phrases, asking the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan to decode them one by one, leaving the audience entertained.

Mithila asked the megastar the meaning of “Shaana”. Amitabh smiled and said, “Someone who thinks they are very smart.” Mithila laughed and replied, “Correct!”

Sharib Hashmi, who accompanied Mithila on the show, further quizzed him on “Dedh Shaana”, and the actor responded, “A person who tries to act extra smart.” Mithila nodded in acceptance, impressed by the quick decode.

The actress later asked the meaning of “Sumdi to Komdi”. When Amitabh found it difficult to decode, she hinted with a relatable example, describing it as quietly doing something you shouldn’t, like sneaking into the fridge at midnight to eat extra Diwali sweets after being told to have only one.

Amitabh, after a brief pause, lit up and said, “Oh yes, stealing!” The duo shared a laugh, with Big B adding, “I will use this tonight.”

Mithila also revisited the slang “Vaat Laagli”, to which Amitabh repeated the slang in his style, making the audience burst out into laughter.

Beyond the playful exchange, Mithila, who was thrilled upon meeting the legendary megastar, shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on her social media.

She wrote, “Grew up watching him do his magic, grew up watching this show, and now got to be on this show with him. So grateful that I get to live this life!”

The special episode will also feature actors Vir Das and Mona Singh on the hot seat, with Sharib Hashmi joining the celebration. The segment aired ahead of the theatrical release of their upcoming entertainer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

–IANS

rd/

