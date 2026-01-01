Kiara Advani receives emotional letter from mom, she says ‘motherhood made you stronger’

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani has received the sweetest motivational note from none other than her ‘mama’.

The actress on December 31 had shared a carousel post featuring the best moments of her life from 2025. One picture shared by her featured the beautiful letter penned by her mother just before Kiara resumed with her professional commitments after her sabbatical post motherhood.

The note read, ““My darling Kiara, Tomorrow you walk back onto set for the 1st time after bringing our little angel into this world and returning with a bang.”

Kiara's mother further penned, asking her daughter to show the world how motherhood has only made her stronger and better!

“Go and have the most amazing shoot, laugh lots, pace slowly, and show the world that motherhood has only made you stronger, softer, brighter, and even more you!” “Yep, that's double the superpowers, double the shine, and definitely double the attitude (the good kind),” read the note.

She concluded the note by blessing Kiara and telling her that with the divine by her side, she can do everything smoothly. “God bless you, my child. I pray you will always balance every role in your life. With God by your side you can do it all. your mama.”

The date mentioned below the letter revealed that it was written on the 18th of Nov '25, just before Kiara returned to the sets to proceed with her professional commitments.

Kiara, just a few hours before New Year, had treated her fans with adorable pictures featuring her daughter Saraayah Malhotra's cute customised belongings.

In one picture, the actress shared a picture of two bibs with pink bow designs and an “S” monogram embellished on them, placed on a textured quilted surface.

Another picture showed a pink diary with bold text “MAMA ON A MISSION” and two matching pink pencils resting on it that read ‘Sarayaa’s Mamma’.

Kiara took to her social media to caption the post as “2025 – The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and of sweetest blessings.”

She added, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

