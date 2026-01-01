When Jackie Shroff called Subhash Ghai the catalyst to his journey in cinema

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, once spoke about how he battled the odds to become an actor, and how filmmaker Subhash Ghai was the catalyst to his journey in cinema.

An old video from IIFA has recently surfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor giving a speech after receiving an honour.

He said, “I am a boy from chawl. I used to stay in a slum. I had no idea about acting or I had no idea that I was a South Mumbai kid. Subhash Ghai gave me the offer of being a hero and I became a hero. I don't know how he got me to do this. I don't even know Hindi properly. When I say something, it sounds different. My language is different. I can't speak any language properly. But the way Subhash Ghai guided me in life, made me capable, gave me a podium like this to stand with great actors like Anil Kapoor”.

“I mean, he is standing in front of you and asking me to say something. I can't say anything, Subhash, I respect you a lot. You made me stand here today. Thank you so much”, he added.

Jackie Shroff’s journey was born in a modest chawl, his early life was marked by financial instability and loss. He dropped out of school early to support his family, taking up odd jobs before being spotted for modeling. Acting was never a planned dream but it became a lifeline. His breakthrough came with ‘Hero’, where his raw intensity and street-bred authenticity instantly set him apart in a star-driven industry. Success, however, didn’t arrive without turbulence. Jackie faced a volatile career graph, box-office failures, and the pressures of sustaining stardom through changing eras of Hindi cinema. Yet he adapted, moving from romantic leads to complex character roles with dignity.

Films like ‘Parinda’, ‘Gardish’, ‘Rangeela’, and ‘Devdas’ showcased his emotional depth and versatility, earning critical acclaim and respect beyond commercial metrics. One of Jackie Shroff’s greatest victories is his refusal to shed his roots. Despite fame, he retained his grounded persona, spiritual bent, and unconventional lifestyle. He embraced reinvention long before it became fashionable, working across mainstream and regional cinema.

