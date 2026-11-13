November 13, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Morfydd Clark opens up on the challenging aspects of her character’s physicality in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Morfydd Clark opens up on the challenging aspects of her character’s physicality in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Morfydd Clark, who essays the role of Galadriel in the epic fantasy ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has spoken up on how that physicality of the character translated for her as an actor.

The actress portrays an Elf warrior, and reprises her role in the new season of the series. She spoke about the physical challenges that come with it and the friendships that make returning to Middle-earth feel like a homecoming.

Talking about the same, she said, “I think physicality-wise, that's an amazing part. I never thought I'd be able to play a character like this. So I was fighting so much and, like, horse riding and doing all this crazy stuff. But, as an elf, that feeds the character and feeds into the emotion as well. She's a powerful physical being. It's a dream come true to play here”.

She also spoke about the camaraderie among the returning cast, as she shared, “I think one of the reasons that lots of people become actors is because they want to be part of, like, a gang, a touring company. And so to be able to come back again and again to this feels really lucky, and you also feel that it feeds the work because so much of talking, I feel, is about community. And so I feel really lucky to have this one”.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is set 5 years after the fall of Eregion, and is set to return for its third season, as Sauron sets out to forge the One Ring and bring all of Middle-earth under his control.

Produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brandstrom, the series is directed by Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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