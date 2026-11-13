Indian Ambassador, Cyprus Energy Minister discuss forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Nicosia, Nov 13 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, held a bilateral meeting with Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Michael Damianos, in Nicosia, discussing the minister’s proposed visit to India for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the High Commission of India in Cyprus said on Friday.

“High Commissioner Mr. Manish held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Michael Damianos, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus, in Nicosia on 12 November,” the High Commission posted on X.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027.

“The Summit would give Cypriot businesses an opportunity to engage with financial institutions at GIFT City and explore partnerships with Indian companies in fintech, renewable energy and energy storage,” the High Commission said.

The two sides also discussed the India–EU Free Trade Agreement and its potential to expand trade and investment between India and Cyprus.

“High Commissioner informed him about the upcoming event on 18 December ‘India - Cyprus Economic Dialogue’ to be held in Nicosia and invited him to join the event as keynote speaker. The event will review the opportunities for Indian and Cypriot businesses in the context of India EU FTA,” it said.

The two sides exchanged views on the energy sector in the context of Cyprus’ membership of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and India’s readiness to support and provide technical assistance in storage solution and grid capacity.

“On ISA proposal Cyprus agreed to establish Regional Centre of Excellence called STAR-C in solar energy sector. Discussion also focussed on implementation of this project in Cyprus,” the High Commission added.

Last month, an Indian defence delegation led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited Cyprus, during which both sides underlined the untapped potential for further expansion in the ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation.

Earlier in October, High Commissioner Manish met Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President of Cyprus, to review progress on the India-Cyprus strategic agenda after Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides’ State Visit to India in May.

“Discussions focused on expanding trade and investment, advancing cooperation in shipping and technology and strengthening tourism, connectivity and infrastructure links. Participation of Cypriot business delegations in key business events in India was discussed as a practical avenue for building new commercial partnerships,” the High Commission had posted on X.

--IANS

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