BJP targets Akhilesh Yadav over proposed Ayodhya visit; SP says everyone has right to worship Lord Ram

Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya has triggered a political exchange, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioning his intentions and accusing the SP of having an 'anti-Lord Ram' history, while the principal opposition party in Uttar Pradesh said that visiting temples was a matter of personal faith and did not require advance announcements.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma launched a strong attack on the SP, accusing its leaders of repeatedly targeting Sanatan Dharma and invoking the 1990 police firing on Karsevaks during the then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"Whether they are SP MPs or Congress MPs, these are the people from Congress and SP who are following Jinnah's tactics, attacking Sanatan. And launching attack after attack on Sanatan. This is the very same SP whose leader used to be Mulayam Singh Yadav. He had ordered firing on Karsevaks. They killed all the Kar Sevaks and turned the Sarayu river red with their blood," he said.

He alleged that the SP would remain responsible for the firing on Karsevaks and held both Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav accountable.

"The SP is the party that will eternally be responsible for killing the unarmed Karsevaks, and the leader behind all of it, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his son Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

Calling the party 'anti-Lord Ram', Sharma also alleged that Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi had remained neglected during the Samajwadi Party's tenure.

"This party is anti-Ram, and they are murderous. Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi were all dirty and dilapidated during the time of the Samajwadi Party. None of them has any faith; they are all pretending," he added.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also questioned the timing of Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit, alleging that the Samajwadi Party had earlier questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Ram Setu.

"Everyone knows that Akhilesh Yadav is 'anti-Shri Ram'. He is going there when the elections are at the helm. Samajwadi Party also raised questions about the existence of Shri Ram and Ram Setu. In what context are they visiting the Ram temple today?" Khandelwal said.

He emphasised that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram and a place of worship, urging visitors to respect its religious significance.

"Ayodhya Dham for all is Lord Ram's birthplace. It is our inspiration, and in that context, anyone who is visiting the Dham should understand that it is a place of worship and not for recreation, and that it has to be maintained at all times," he added.

BJP MLA Abhay Singh, meanwhile, said the protests by saints and seers against the proposed visit were based on their ideological position.

"This is his visit; that's their own way of thinking. Sadhus and saints are protesting. They are protesting on the basis of ideology. They are doing right too," Singh said.

Responding to the criticism, Samajwadi Party MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel questioned the need to publicise the proposed visit in advance, saying religious visits were a matter of individual faith.

"If he (Akhilesh Yadav) is going to Ayodhya, what is the need to announce a date for it? Does anyone announce a date when going to a temple? It is the BJP people who spread the word beforehand and go beating drums, proclaiming, 'We are going for darshan (worship).' Darshan is a matter of faith; there is no need to announce a date for it," Patel said.

He clarified that Akhilesh Yadav had only expressed his intention to visit the temple with his family and had not yet undertaken the visit.

"And he (Akhilesh Yadav) hasn't even gone yet; he only said, 'I will also go for darshan with my family,' and over just this, they (BJP) created such a huge uproar. Gods and goddesses are there for everyone, and everyone has a right over them," he added.

Meanwhile, Mahant Bal Yogi Ram Das Maharaj said preparations were underway for the proposed visit of the SP Chief, scheduled for next month.

He said the programme would include visits to Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, besides meetings with saints.

"So that moment has arrived. Very soon, next month, it is coming. First of all, he will have the darshan of Hanuman ji Maharaj, and after that, he will have the darshan of Ram Lalla," he added.

He said that arrangements were also being made for the SP leader to seek the blessings of saints and interact with them, with further details to be shared closer to the visit.

--IANS

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