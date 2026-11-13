November 13, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan: Life is too short to hold grudges, too beautiful to be stuck in past

Hina Khan: Life is too short to hold grudges, too beautiful to be stuck in past

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who predominantly works in television, believes in repaying the debt through gratitude.

On Friday, producer Rajan Shahi took to his Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures with the actress, and reminisced about their bond.

He wrote in the caption, “We meet We part (10 years) We meet again All is well that ends well. For a good new beginning Thu thu thu Hina lots of blessings and love Happy new beginning to us Full of learning, happiness. Renewed mutual respect, love and prosperity. To a new journey full of good health, joy and future with a smile to cherish and protect our bond forever (sic)”.

The actress took to the comments section of the post, and wrote, “Never bite the hands that watered you when you were just a seed. Today you may be a tree, but once you needed care, love and support to grow. That’s what my father taught me, and that’s what I have always believed in, Rajan Sir”.

The actress made her television debut with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ produced by Rajan Shahi. She became a household name playing Akshara Maheshwari Singhania. Hina remained part of the series for nearly eight years before leaving in 2016. Her exit was followed by reports of differences with the show's makers. However, her recent comment suggests otherwise.

“No matter the circumstances or how I felt, I never wanted to say something I couldn’t take back. love and respect for you always. Life is too short to hold grudges and too beautiful to be stuck in the past. I have nothing but love for you and the entire DKP family. After all, we grew up together. Here’s to more love, more memories and many more beautiful chapters together”, she added.

--IANS

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