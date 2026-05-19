Morena Baccarin celebrates 8 years of ‘Deadpool 2’ with special moments from film

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Morena Baccarin has celebrated eight years of her superhero film “Deadpool 2” starring Ryan Reynolds in the key role.

Baccarin, who plays Vanessa Carlysle, the love interest and emotional anchor of Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of images from the film.

“8 years ago today #deadpool2,” she wrote as the caption.

Deadpool was first released in 2016. It is based on the Marvel Comics character Wade Wilson/ Deadpool and directed by Tim Miller.

It is a spin-off of the X-Men film series and its overall eighth installment. Ryan Reynolds stars as the titular character, alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. In the film, Wade Wilson hunts the man responsible for giving him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero Deadpool.

The second installment was released in 2018, and it followed the titular character, who forms the X-Force to protect a young mutant from the time-traveling soldier Cable.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine were released in 2024. It was the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Shawn Levy. It stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in pivotal roles. In the film, Deadpool works with a reluctant Wolverine from another universe to stop the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from destroying his own universe.

Talking about the actress, she has featured in Stargate SG-1, Inara Serra, Firefly, Serenity, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Homeland and Gotham.

Baccarin will next be seen in Masters of the Universe, a sword and sorcery film, directed by Travis Knight. It is the second live-action film adaptation after the 1987 film.

Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam / He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba. The film follows Prince Adam's return to his home planet, Eternia, to save it and the rest of the universe from the evil forces of Skeletor.

--IANS

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