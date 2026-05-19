Shaan says his 21-year-old son is ‘more focused & charming’ than he ever was

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Shaan shared a heartwarming birthday post for his son as he celebrated his 21st birthday with a special outing together.

The singer took to social media to post a cheerful video from their day out at a theme park.

In the video, Shaan and his son can be seen enjoying their time together while recording a video while casually strolling in the park.

Both of them were seen dressed in casual outfits and sunglasses.

Sharing the video, Shaan wrote, “Hanging out with my boy .. on his 21st Birthday!! Don’t know when he grew up ?.. became a friend from a son ? But one thing I know .. at 21.. he is much much more focused, Confident and Charming than I ever was … So proud of my @maahiforyou Bless Him on his special day.”

Talking about Shaan, the stalwart singer remains one of the most loved playback singers in the Indian music industry. Over the years, he has delivered many chartbusters and romantic hits that continue to remain fan favourites. His independent album Tanha Dil became a huge sensation upon its release in 2000 and is still remembered as one of the most iconic Indie pop albums.

Apart from Tanha Dil, Shaan has lent his voice to umpteen numbers of memorable Bollywood songs including ‘Chand Sifarish’ from ‘Fanaa’, ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh from ‘3 Idiots, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ from ‘Saawariya, ‘Bum Bum Bole’ from ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’ from ‘Lakshya’ among many others.

Talking about his personal life, Shaan is married to Radhika Mukherjee, and the couple has two sons. The singer often shares glimpses of his family life on social media.

–IANS

rd/