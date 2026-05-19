New division bench of Calcutta HC to hear RG Kar rape-murder case today

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) A new division bench of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, will hear on Tuesday the case on the 2024 ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As per the cause list of the Calcutta High Court, the hearing in the matter will start at 1 p.m.

After the previous division bench headed by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha recused from hearing the matter on May 12, observing that “this important case needs to be heard quickly”, the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, on May 15, referred the matter to the new division bench of Justice Sarkar and Justice Ghosh.

While referring the matter to the new bench, Justice Paul observed that all petitions connected to the matter, including the plea by the victim’s family seeking permission to visit the crime scene, would now be heard by the new division bench.

To recall, although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter, did not object to the plea from the victim’s family seeking permission to visit the crime scene, the previous state government, led by the previous Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, had objected.

In fact, the previous division bench headed by Justice Mantha during a hearing then questioned why the state government was objecting to the plea from the victim’s family, when CBI, as the investigating agency, was not objecting.

Recently, the new state government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, announced the suspension of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and two deputy commissioners of the city police, namely Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta, for shoddy handling of the initial probe by the city police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

Adhikari had on Monday also announced the state government’s decision to permit the ED to prosecute the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, who has been linked to both the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case as well as the rape and murder of the junior doctor, a permission which was long held back by the previous regime.

However, since the ED is conducting the probe into the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case, the formal permission granted by the state government to prosecute and convict Sandip Ghosh is limited to that case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a parallel probe into the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case as well as the rape and murder case within the same hospital premises in August 2024.

--IANS

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