Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya pens cute love story of grandparents Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of what she called as one of the most ‘delightful things’ she found in her workbook written by daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The handwritten note featured a short story penned by Inaaya on her grandparents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Soha wrote, “Just one of the delightful things I find in my work notebook.” Another note on the story read, “Love that Abba is Mansur Tagore and that Apa was born a ‘girl daughter’.”

The handwritten story by little Inaaya, in her own words, read, “One day sharmilla tagor and munsore tagor had a baby boy and they named him Saif. Saif grew up a bit and then they had a girl daughter named saba. They were expecting no more children but suddenly… sharmilla was pregnant again!!! And a baby called soha appeard. she was the smallest, and kindest baby of all, and munsore and sharmilla loved her sooooo much. slowly soha grew up, untill… a insidint happend.(sic) ”

Inaaya, who is currently seven years old, is the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The couple got married in January 2015 after dating for many years and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Talking about Sharmila Tagore's love story with late husband and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi started in 1968, the year they got married.

Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, had lost vision in one eye following a car accident during his cricketing years but continued to captain India successfully.

Sharmila and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are parents to three children, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Their grandchildren are Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

---IANS

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