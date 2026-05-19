May 19, 2026 10:40 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff touches the feet of Swami Chidanand Saraswati

Jackie Shroff touches the feet of Swami Chidanand Saraswati

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had a heartfelt spiritual moment with Swami Chidanand Saraswati as he sought blessings by touching the guru’s feet.

In a collaborative post between Jackie and Swami Chidanand Saraswati on Instagram, a video was shared. In the clip, the spiritual leader is seen applying a tika on the actor’s forehead.

The actor bows down and touches his feet to seek blessings. The two are also seen having a warm exchange and hugging at the end.

The post was captioned: “HH Pujya Swamiji and Jackie Shroff @apnabhidu share a precious moment of love.”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati is the spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, a spiritual institution based in Rishikesh. He is also the founder and spiritual head of the Hindu Jain Temple in Pittsburgh.

Talking about Jackie, he was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

The 69-year-old star has been a part of the industry for over four decades and has showcased his prowess in over 250 films in the cinema. It was in Swami Dada, which was released in 1982, that Jackie stepped into the world of acting. It was an uncredited role.

The actor was then seen Hero, which made him an overnight star. He went on to feature in several box office hits such as Andar Baahar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Aaj Ka Daur, Karma, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Jawab Hum Denge, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Izzat, Police Officer, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Agni Sakshi, Border and Bandhan among many others.

--IANS

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Jackie Shroff touches the feet of Swami Chidanand Saraswati

Jackie Shroff touches the feet of Swami Chidanand Saraswati