September 24, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

'More than a stadium': What Ahmedabad’s Rs 825-crore sports complex offers athletes

'More than a stadium': What Ahmedabad’s Rs 825-crore sports complex offers athletes (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) The Rs 825-crore Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad's Naranpura area provides athletes with training, fitness, medical support, and accommodation, while adding infrastructure for the city to host national and international sporting events.

Built with the support of the Gujarat and central governments, the complex was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 14 last year.

Spread across 1.19 lakh square metres, it has indoor and outdoor facilities for 18 sports, including swimming, tennis, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, squash, shooting, wrestling and gymnastics.

The facility also includes accommodation for athletes and coaches, along with medical facilities. Athletes using the complex said the training and fitness facilities were helping them prepare for major competitions.

Swimming Federation of India's General Secretary Monal Choksi said the aquatic facility at the complex meets international-level standards.

“The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex has been built in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad, and it also has an aquatic complex. If I speak on behalf of the Swimming Federation of India, the aquatic complex that has been built here is international-level sports infrastructure,” Choksi said.

The complex has seven entry gates, seating for thousands of spectators, and parking for 900 vehicles.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the complex is currently hosting 10 sporting events and has good sports and coaching facilities.

“Overall, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is currently functioning very well for 10 sports events. The sports facilities and coaching facilities available here are very good,” Pani said.

The range of facilities is designed to provide athletes from Gujarat with opportunities to train and develop their skills in an environment equipped to international standards.

With its combination of indoor and outdoor sporting infrastructure, athlete accommodation, medical facilities, and supporting amenities, the complex is also intended to strengthen Ahmedabad's capacity to host major sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the proposed Olympics in 2036.

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Manisha Koirala gives a peek into her special spiritual visit which made her ‘see life a little differently’

Manisha Koirala gives a peek into her special spiritual visit which made her ‘see life a little differently’

Aadar Jain officially registers his marriage with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain officially registers his marriage with Alekha Advani

'When they don’t want me, I will be first to go': says Ronaldo as he makes Portugal's future clear.

'When they don’t want me, I will be first to go': Ronaldo makes Portugal's future clear

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa win as India beat England in Round 7 at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIDE/X

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa win as India beat England in Round 7

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

Ladakh's unfinished settlement: Negotiation, representation and power

Ladakh's unfinished settlement: Negotiation, representation and power

China-Pak boundary commission: A technical body with larger strategic message

China-Pak boundary commission: A technical body with larger strategic message (IANS Analysis)

Odisha reels under deep depression, heavy rainfall continues (Photo: IANS)

Odisha reels under deep depression, heavy rainfall continues

Jaishankar urges countries affected by UNSC reform failure to join forces

EAM Jaishankar urges countries affected by UNSC reform failure to join forces

Sri Lanka fined 15 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against England in Chester-Le-Street. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka fined 15 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against England