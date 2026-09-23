September 24, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the MEA said on Wednesday.

"Secretary (East) Shri Rudrendra Tandon represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between India and Armenia and to working towards advancing cooperation across diverse sectors of mutual interest," MEA stated on X.

Earlier this month, a five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Major General Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force (IAF) station under Western Air Command and undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities.

"Strengthening India-Armenia Defence Cooperation: A five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Maj Gen Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force station under Western Air Command. The delegation undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities," the IAF had stated on X.

"The visit strengthened military-to-military engagement. It fostered mutual understanding, knowledge sharing and operational interoperability. It also reaffirmed the enduring defence ties between India and Armenia," it added.

In August, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in defence research, development, innovation and joint production during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's two-day visit to Yerevan on August 16 and 17.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on the Minister of High Tech Industry, Armenia, Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the ministry mentioned on X.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary also met Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan in Yerevan, where they explored new avenues to strengthen defence cooperation further.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on the Minister of Defence of Armenia, Mr Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation further, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Manisha Koirala gives a peek into her special spiritual visit which made her ‘see life a little differently’

Manisha Koirala gives a peek into her special spiritual visit which made her ‘see life a little differently’

Aadar Jain officially registers his marriage with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain officially registers his marriage with Alekha Advani

'When they don’t want me, I will be first to go': says Ronaldo as he makes Portugal's future clear.

'When they don’t want me, I will be first to go': Ronaldo makes Portugal's future clear

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa win as India beat England in Round 7 at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIDE/X

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa win as India beat England in Round 7

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

India reaffirms commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership with Armenia

Ladakh's unfinished settlement: Negotiation, representation and power

Ladakh's unfinished settlement: Negotiation, representation and power

China-Pak boundary commission: A technical body with larger strategic message

China-Pak boundary commission: A technical body with larger strategic message (IANS Analysis)

Odisha reels under deep depression, heavy rainfall continues (Photo: IANS)

Odisha reels under deep depression, heavy rainfall continues

Jaishankar urges countries affected by UNSC reform failure to join forces

EAM Jaishankar urges countries affected by UNSC reform failure to join forces

Sri Lanka fined 15 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against England in Chester-Le-Street. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka fined 15 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against England