Aadar Jain officially registers his marriage with Alekha Advani

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain has officially registered his marriage with Alekha Advani. On Wednesday, the couple took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post. They shared a series of pictures from their registered marriage.

They also penned a long note in the caption as they spoke about their trial period getting over, and the start of a new chapter.

They wrote, “Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs! Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain. Finally made it legal with my favourite. Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for blessing us”.

The couple, who got married in February 2025, recently completed the legal formalities during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed for the occasion as they signed the marriage documents. Their family members, including Aadar’s mother Rima Jain, were also present for the ceremony.

Their relationship began when Aadar proposed to Alekha by the sea in September 2023. Aadar made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023 with a post describing Alekha as the “light of my life”. Prior to this, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 before they headed to splitsville.

Aadar Jain is a member of the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor film family. He is the son of Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor’s daughter, and the younger brother of actor Armaan Jain. Before acting, Aadar worked as a trainee assistant director on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. He made his acting debut with ‘Qaidi Band’ in 2017 and later starred in the 2021 comedy ‘Hello Charlie’, opposite Jackie Shroff. He has also appeared in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the streaming film ‘Dining with the Kapoors’.

--IANS

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