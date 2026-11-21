New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s communication skills – whether verbal or through gestures – are exemplary, where what he says or does not, becomes a talking point, often going viral, as did his energetic swirling of the humble “gamcha”, again.

It is now both a cultural symbol and a political meme, in view again in Bihar on Saturday at an event marking the inauguration of a six‑lane extradosed cable‑stayed bridge over the Ganga connecting Patna and Vaishali named after Bihar’s former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Looking back, “Modi ka gamcha” moment refers to a viral scene from November 2025, when the Prime Minister, wearing a Madhubani‑print stole and waving a gamcha, celebrated the National Democratic Alliance’s sweeping victory in Bihar. The simple act represented a blend of tradition, political branding, and public engagement – all rolled together into a signature “Modi” moment.

More than a piece of cloth draped across the shoulder, the “gamcha” has become a carefully cultivated political accessory that communicates simplicity, cultural rootedness, and regional outreach. Though it is the swirling gamcha of 2025 that people usually register as a mark of jubilation, the simple piece of cloth that working people usually carry to wipe sweat or cover their head under a blazing sun found a place of prominence on the Prime Minister’s person way back under the pandemic shadow.

While taking his Covid-19 vaccine jab, Prime Minister Modi had famously worn an Assamese “gamosa”. And even before that, addressing the nation on television, he had once used it like a mask. The “gamosa” is a traditional hand‑woven rectangular piece of cloth from Assam, usually white, with red or maroon borders. It may sometimes sport woven motifs too, and is one of the most recognisable symbols of the state’s culture.

Call it by any name, its political value lies in its versatility and humble origin, evoking instant recognition and familiarity. While the usually red-and-white Assamese gamosa on the Prime Minister’s signature kurtas immediately catches the eye, a saffron gamcha reflects BJP colour, without appearing overtly partisan. At the same time, its humble origin goes with his image as a self-made leader who rose from modest beginnings. And his every appearance with a region-specific version sends a message that local identities are being recognised and celebrated.

Overall, the humble piece of cloth subtly colours a political language, weaving an identity and visual storytelling, highlighting tradition.

--IANS

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