Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday came out in strong defence of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state while dismissing charges of electoral manipulation in the voter revision exercise.

He described the voter verification drive as an unprecedented effort ever taken, for cleaning up the electoral rolls.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO, responding to startling allegations that more than 2.89 crores names were removed from the voters list, categorically said that the voter list exercise was not electoral manipulation rather roll sanitation, adding that the historic work needs to be "heartily applauded and not cynically berated".

The assertion from the top electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh came in response to a viral post on the social media, critical of the SIR exercise, which questioned the alleged deletion of nearly 2.89 crore names from the state's draft voter list during SIR.

The social media post described 'SIR in Uttar Pradesh' as one of largest instances of voter disenfranchisement in history and shared some alarming data to claim that the exercise was highly questionable.

"One in every five voter was left out, accounting for 18.7 per cent of the electorate before SIR. Also, out of the vast exclusions from the draft list, only 16 per cent were recorded as dead," it claimed.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO, trashing the claims as 'unwarranted and baseless', asserted that the voter verification exercise under SIR was the "single most important work done in the area of electoral roll cleaning ever on this planet" and the historic exercise deserved wide appreciation.

"This is Revision not Treason. This is not electoral manipulation rather this is electoral roll sanitation. This is single most important work done in the area of electoral roll cleaning ever on this planet. This historic work needs to be heartily applauded not cynically berated," CEO Navdeep Rinwa said in an assertive social media post.

He acknowledged that some errors could have crept into the system despite the completion of SIR, but maintained that their number was considerably lower than before the voter list revision.

"There may be errors still left in the electoral roll even after SIR but they are much less than what was the situation before SIR. We are committed to rectify even those also during current Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Notably, the Election Commission's draft roll, published on January 6, 2026, retained 12.55 crore voters out of the 15.44 crore registered before the voter list revision.

--IANS

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