Gujarat: Over 160 NCC cadets to undergo cybersecurity training

Gandhinagar, June 19 (IANS) More than 160 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have begun an intensive cyber security training programme at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar as part of an effort to strengthen cyber awareness and digital defence capabilities among young people.

The 12-day Cyber Defender Course (CDC), being held from June 18 to 29, has been organised by the NCC Gujarat Directorate in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

The programme brings together Senior Division (SD) and Senior Wing (SW) cadets for 60 hours of training delivered by NIELIT faculty members and trainers.

The course is being conducted under the guidance of Major General Bimal Monga, SM, VSM, Additional Director General, NCC Gujarat Directorate.

It focuses on equipping cadets with practical knowledge and skills to identify and respond to cyber threats while promoting responsible digital behaviour.

Training modules include cybersecurity fundamentals, Linux basics, the CIA Triad, ethical hacking and penetration testing, cyber laws and reporting mechanisms, mobile and smartphone security, cyber fraud prevention, digital banking safety and live cyber simulation exercises.

Organisers said the programme has been designed to develop cyber-aware citizens who can recognise digital risks and encourage safe, ethical practices in cyberspace.

Alongside technical instruction, cadets are being introduced to concepts related to ethical cyber conduct and the protection of national digital assets.

The course was inaugurated by Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Rivaba Jadeja.

Rashtriya Raksha University has provided the venue, academic infrastructure, training facilities and logistical support for the programme.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bimal Patel, has overseen the institution's support for the initiative, which is focused on security education and capacity development.

The arrangements and execution of the training are being supported by Lieutenant Ruchika Singla, CTO Yash Sharma and other members of the school.

The Cyber Defender Course is one of a series of initiatives aimed at expanding cyber security awareness and preparedness among young people, as digital systems and online services increasingly play an important role in everyday life.

--IANS

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