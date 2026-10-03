Monsoon withdrawal followed by mild chill to Delhi-NCR mornings, evenings; AQI remains in moderate category

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The weather is changing across several parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, as conditions have become favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from North India. With rainfall coming to a halt, the weather has started clearing. However, there is a slight chill in the air. Mornings and evenings are witnessing a mild chill, although the Sun remains bright during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has completely withdrawn from Delhi-NCR. The weather in Delhi is expected to remain dry and sunny on Saturday, with no possibility of rain or drizzle in any part of the city. The entire region is expected to remain in the green zone.

However, winds will continue to blow throughout the day at a speed of around 20-22 kmph, which is likely to keep the weather from becoming excessively hot. In the evening and at night, westerly winds are expected to slow down to around 15 kmph.

Recent rainfall in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states has brought a noticeable change in weather conditions. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have declined, resulting in a mild chill during the morning and nighttime. People stepping outdoors are likely to feel a slight coolness in the air.

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to experience clear and sunny weather throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are expected to prevail from October 3 to 5, with no significant changes forecast. There are currently no indications of storms or rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category. AQI readings included 154 at Mandir Marg, 149 at Aya Nagar, 186 at Punjabi Bagh, 191 at CRRI Mathura Road, 190 at Pusa, 173 at Sirifort, 167 at IGI Airport (T3), 163 at NSIT Dwarka, 173 at Burari Crossing, 198 at Alipur, 189 at R.K. Puram, 143 at Anand Vihar, 193 at Mundka, 188 at Rohini and 133 at Patparganj.

--IANS

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