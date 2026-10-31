Tata Sons row: SEBI monitoring governance developments, says chairman

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is monitoring governance-related developments at the holding company level in the Tata Group, said Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Bharat Chamber Investors Forum, Pandey noted that the group's listed entities are governed by disclosure and compliance norms.

The remarks come amid differences over governance issues at Tata Sons, the group's holding company, including reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman and the question of its proposed listing.

"At the holding company level, there are some issues, as that's not really a listed company. The rest of the companies, those which are listed, follow all the LODR norms," Pandey said.

He also said that listed companies of the group and promoters of those firms are subject to all norms under SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

However, the SEBI chairman did not refer to any specific governance violation or regulatory action against the group.

In addition, Tata Group has 26 publicly listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of $328 billion as of March 31, 2025 as per its FY25 annual report. Of these, seven listed companies -- Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Investment Corporation -- collectively hold around 11.92 per cent in Tata Sons.

These companies are part of the larger portfolio of 26 listed entities and represent only those firms identified in the analysis as holding a stake in Tata Sons.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the same event Pandey said that the regulator continuously works towards making India's capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient, focusing on facilitating capital formation, improving ease of doing business and strengthening investor protection.

According to him, there has been a strong expansion of market capitalisation in India over the past decade with companies raising on average more than Rs 10 lakh crore annually through equity and debt issuances.

"While we continue to strengthen markets for businesses, an equally important priority is investor protection. World-class markets must be not only efficient during normal times, but also resilient during periods of stress," Pandey said.

--IANS

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