Mongolia’s former President appreciates progress in India-supported oil refinery project construction

Ulaanbaatar, July 6 (IANS) Indian Embassy in Mongolia on Monday stated that Former President of Mongolia Nambaryn Enkhbayar appreciated the progress of the construction of the Oil Refinery Project Dornogovi, which is being supported by India.

The Mongol Oil Refinery Project, being implemented with the support of a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit (LoC) extended by the Government of India, stands as a flagship initiative and a vital component of Mongolia’s sustainable energy strategy.

“On 04 July 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, along with HE Mr N Enkhbayar, Former President (3rd) of Mongolia, visited the Oil Refinery Project construction site at Dornogovi. They interacted with the Engineers and workforce of ‘Engineers India’, ‘Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd’ and Mongolrefinery. HE Mr Enkhbayar appreciated the progress of the construction of the mega project and mentioned that the Project will further expand the India-Mongolia bilateral ties and ensure sustainable energy supplies to Mongolia,” the Embassy wrote on X.

On Monday, the ambassador met B. Binderya, Director General, Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, discussed various issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

“On 06 July 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, met with Mr B. Binderya, Director General, Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and discussed various issues of mutual interest and cooperation,” the embassy wrote on X.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, along with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and Industry and Mining Minister Gongor Damdinnyam, visited the construction site of the oil refinery and reviewed the progress.

EAM Jaishankar reviewed the status of works under implementation with the various teams involved and interacted with the workforce at the project site.

He also interacted with the Indian and Mongolian workforce at the project site and thanked them for their dedication and commitment in realising such a major project under challenging conditions.

–IANS

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