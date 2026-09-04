September 04, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Monfils' Grand Slam career ends after US Open second round loss

Monfils' Grand Slam career ends after US Open second round loss

New York, Sep 4 (IANS) Gael Monfils put a bow on his Grand Slam career as he fell in the US Open second round to American Learner Tien 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

The 40-year-old is set to retire at the end of this season. Monfils finished his professional career at the US Open with a 33-17 record.

His first match was a Round 1 five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in 2005. His best result was a semifinal run in 2016, once again losing to Djokovic.

The Frenchman tallied a 34-18 match record across 18 main-draw appearances at the season’s final major.

The Paris native tied his career-best Slam result in New York in 2016, when he reached the semi-finals. That same year, Monfils reached a career-high No. 6 in the PIF ATP Rankings. The 13-time ATP Tour titlist first reached the semi-finals of a major in 2008 at his home Slam, Roland Garros.

Monfils was honoured with an on-court ceremony, during which USTA CEO Craig Tiley and US Open tournament director Eric Butorac presented Monfils with a special framed picture.

Monfils also revealed what his plans for his future. "I have a new chapter coming next year. I will work in finance," Monfils said. “I already sign to work in wealth management in a Swiss company. So my next chapter working in office and working in finance”. So who knows maybe New York will see him again, this time on Wall Street."

Tien, 20, also defeated Monfils in Montreal last month and even asked for a signature from his childhood idol after the match.

Tien continues a career year. Making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and a semifinal run this summer at the ATP Masters 1000 in Canada.

His appearance in Round 3 at the 2026 US Open will be the furthest the Southern Californian has been here in New York.

Next up is the big Czech No. 17 seed Jakub Mensik.

--IANS

bc/

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