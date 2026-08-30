Monalisa on Bhojpuri cinema being stereotyped as vulgar: ‘People have not actually watched the films’

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Monalisa has addressed the perception that Bhojpuri cinema is often associated with glamour, double-meaning songs and vulgar content.

Speaking about the criticism surrounding the industry, the actress said that people who hold such opinions may not have actually watched Bhojpuri films. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Monalisa said she has been hearing discussions about vulgarity in Bhojpuri entertainment for several years. However, she believes that the perception is often shaped by certain music videos that gain widespread popularity online.

When asked about the perception that Bhojpuri cinema is still sometimes stereotyped for its focus on glamour, double-meaning songs and controversial music, Monalisa said that such opinions are often formed without people actually watching the films.

She said, “I have been hearing about vulgarity in Bhojpuri entertainment for many years. But I think many people who comment on this have not actually watched the films. They may have only seen certain music videos that have received millions of views on YouTube, and because of that, they judge the entire industry.”

“All Bhojpuri films are not like that. There may be a lot more of such content in albums and music videos, but films are different. There are good actors, and we genuinely perform well in films.”

Talking about the evolution of regional cinema and the growing presence of Bhojpuri actors in the national entertainment space, Monalisa said that regional industries across the country are witnessing significant growth.

“I think every regional industry is growing, and especially regional cinema is growing very rapidly. In fact, I feel we were a little late,” the actress said, pointing out that industries such as South Indian and Bengali cinema have been at the forefront in several ways for a long time.”

The ‘Nazar’ actress also reflected on her own journey of making a mark in the national entertainment industry while coming from a regional background. She recalled that she had already ventured into national television around a decade ago, appearing on shows such as ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Nach Baliye,' apart from working in several reality shows and television serials.

“Things have changed now. Around a decade ago, I was already working in national television. I did ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Nach Baliye’, several reality shows and television serials. I have also worked in many South Indian films. So, from the beginning, we were trying to get national recognition while coming from a regional space. It is a very good thing that the industry is growing very quickly. That is good for all of us,” explained Monalisa.

--IANS

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