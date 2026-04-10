Monali Thakur releases three independent songs in a single day

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Singer Monali Thakur has set a new benchmark by releasing not one, not two, but three of her songs in a single day.

Her EP titled “Butterflies” features three tracks - "Nai Milna Ve", "Piya/I Wanna", and "Butterflies".

“Butterflies” is all about that rush of being in love - the nervous energy, and the stolen moments, whereas "Nai Milna Ve" is a dreamy, bittersweet take on unrequited love.

“Piya/I Wanna” deals with irresistible attraction, that uncontrollable, consuming feeling you get when you’re deeply drawn to someone.

Speaking about her latest venture, Monali shared, “For many years, I’ve wanted to release my EPs, albums, and singles independently, to have full creative control and to explore sounds and sonic spaces that I personally love. I listen to a wide variety of music, and I’ve always wanted to express that side of me. So I’m honestly very happy and excited that I’m finally able to put this out."

Excited to expand her horizon with "Butterflies", she added, "People know me for sweet, innocent, romantic songs from my Bollywood journey. But I have a very strong and diverse mind, with so many different sounds and thoughts constantly playing in my head. I’m really excited to explore different themes and put that out through my music now."

"My fans have been asking me for years why I’m not singing more, and I’m finally happy that I have something to share with them. There’s still more to the story that I’ll talk about later, but for now, I just hope my music reaches more people and that my listeners know they can now find me in this space — being completely uninhibited and honest with my music,” said the singer.

The lyrics of these songs have been provided by Kunaal Verma, with the music scored by Keshav Tyohar.

“I’m very thankful for the way Kunaal and Keshav have added so much value to these songs,” Monali concluded.

--IANS

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