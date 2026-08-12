Monaco expected to terminate Pogba's contract: Report

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Ligue 1 club AS Monaco is expected to terminate Paul Pogba’s contract after the French midfielder suffered another injury setback.

Pogba joined AS Monaco on a free transfer last year, after his contract with Juventus was terminated and following an 18-month doping ban. The 32-year-old French midfielder signed a two-year deal, which was due to run until the end of the forthcoming season.

Pogba's first season at Monaco was disrupted by injury, but there was hope this season would see the France international play regularly. But a BBC report claimed that discussions over an early exit are under way and are expected to be concluded soon.

Pogba was out of competitive fixtures since September 2023, when he was hit with a ban for failing a dope test after featuring for Juventus in their opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese on August 20.

He had tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that boosts endogenous testosterone. However, Pogba's management team challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which upheld the four-year suspension, and the ban was reduced to 18 months, which ended in March last year, making him clear to resume his professional career.

And in June 2025, he was signed by Monaco. But barely a year into his Monaco spell, he could be searching for another club once again.

Pogba made his professional debut in 2011 with Manchester United. It was at Juventus, which he joined in 2012, that Pogba truly emerged at the highest level. With the Bianconeri, he won four consecutive Serie A titles (from 2013 to 2016).

In 2016, he returned to Manchester United, where he played for six seasons. He made 233 appearances, scored 39 goals, and provided 51 assists. With the Red Devils, he won the UEFA Europa League and the English League Cup in 2017.

--IANS

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