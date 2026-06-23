Mona Singh opens up about career highs and self-made success story

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh has opened up about her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry.

She reflected on the hard work and dedication that have shaped her successful career. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Mona shared how discipline, passion, and persistence have played a key role in her growth.

Reflecting on her journey, the ‘Border 2’ actress mentioned, “I have always felt that if you have the right intention, have passion for your work, love your craft more, be disciplined, then you will definitely get the work. I have always watched their movies since childhood, and now I meet them, I am working with them, they know me, I just feel very happy and proud that I have achieved all this myself with hard work.”

Mona Singh has recently appeared in projects including “Happy Patel,” “Border 2,” “Kohraa Season 2,” “Subedaar,” and “Maa Ka Sum.” She will next be seen in the upcoming web series “Pritam and Pedro.” The comedy-drama web series is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026 on JioHotstar. Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, the show features Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani in lead roles, alongside Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona.

Speaking about the show, Hirani shared in a statement, “What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities, and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters.”

--IANS

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