Mommy-to-be Divyanka Tripathi & Neha Marda get dancing to ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Television actresses Neha Marda and mommy to-be Divyanka Tripathi recently delighted their fans with a fun and heartwarming dance video.

Neha shared the video on her social media account wherein both the gorgeous two were seen dancing.

In the clip posted, Divyanka and Neha are seen grooving to the remix version of ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar’.

Both the actresses were seen seated, yet were enthusiastically matching steps and enjoying the moment. Divyanka, who is currently heavily pregnant, looked adorable in a baby pink kurti as she happily flaunted her baby bump while dancing.

A few days ago, Neha had gifted Divyanka a statue of Lord Krishna as she met her for seemingly a professional collaboration.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is due in June had announcer pregnancy on the 19th of March on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The actress along with her actor husband Vivek Dahiya had shared the post on their social media account in a joint collaboration announcing the good news with their fans.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Plot twist after 10 years Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready – together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting #DivekLoveUpgraded.”

In the pictures, the couple was seen dressed in coordinated white outfits, exuding warmth and happiness.

Divyanka and Vivek will be welcoming there first child after 11 years of marital bliss.

–IANS

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