Molinuex was the best captaincy option, on track for T20 WC: Australia chief selector Shawn Flegler

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Australia’s chair of selectors Shawn Flegler has acknowledged that the early phase of Sophie Molineux’s captaincy has been anything but conventional, citing her ongoing back issue as an unusual challenge, while backing the decision to appoint her as leader across formats.

Molineux, who succeeded Alyssa Healy earlier this year, assumed leadership duties in phases, initially during the T20I series against India and then on a full-time basis for the West Indies tour following Healy’s retirement. However, a stress reaction in her back disrupted those plans, significantly limiting her role during the Caribbean leg.

The allrounder was unable to bowl in that series and featured only as a specialist batter in the T20Is and the opening ODI before being rested for the remainder of the tour, a situation Flegler described as a setback during a crucial transition phase.

Despite the complication, selectors have maintained their long-term focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup, which headlines a packed global calendar that also includes the 2027 Champions Trophy and the 2028 Olympics.

"We were clear from the start that the T20 World Cup was the priority series and we were going to make decisions around that," Flegler told reporters as the 2026-27 contracts list was announced.

"So, yeah, the stress reaction in the back during the Indian series, not ideal, but things do happen. We just made decisions around that and we decided we could either push through with it, take a big risk and see if she got through, or we just pull back a little bit.

"We decided to pull back, but we still thought it was important that she was around the group [in the West Indies]. She's on track for the T20 World Cup and that's what the goal was at the start. It's probably a fair point to say it's unprecedented. But we think, on balance, she was the candidate that was the best option for a number of reasons: her on-field experience and success that she'd had, her off-field connection and a vision for the team.

"We'll be judged on that as time goes on, but we think it was the right decision at the time. I think she's done really well in the games that she has captained and the way she's been around the group so far. I guess we'll see how that ends up in the T20 World Cup and how it goes in the future as well,” he added.

Flegler made it clear that Molineux’s role in the World Cup will hinge on her all-round capabilities, ruling out the possibility of her featuring solely as a batter.

"We're certainly not looking at her as a batting captain. She'll be playing as a bowling allrounder to be available,” Flegler noted.

The selector also stressed that the decision to elevate Molineux ahead of other senior figures such as Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner was the result of a prolonged evaluation rather than a reactive call. Both McGrath and Gardner currently serve as vice-captains, with McGrath stepping in as stand-in skipper during the West Indies tour.

"These conversations took place over 12 months, essentially. Soph was picked as a 20-year-old initially and her leadership capabilities were recognised very early. So if she wasn't injured, you could easily have seen her being captain a couple of years earlier.

"I guess it's hard when you're not on the inside, you don't get to see all the stuff that does happen with team dynamics and how the group operates and what energy is around. When you're seeing decisions made and from an external point of view you go, that doesn't make sense, but we're comfortable internally that was the right decision for this group at this time. So we're happy to be judged on that down the track,” he stated.

Molineux’s limited bowling role in the West Indies has also added complexity to Australia’s selection plans for the World Cup, particularly concerning the composition of the spin attack. Alana King impressed during the T20I leg, earning Player of the Series honours, while Georgia Wareham continues to be viewed as a frontline option. Gardner further strengthens the spin resources, leaving selectors with a challenging balancing act.

Conditions in England, where the tournament will be held, are expected to play a significant role in shaping the final squad, especially with some matches scheduled in the morning.

"One of the things we need to look at is conditions. We spoke to Alana about this as well… but she's certainly put her hand up. I think with Sophie's injury, that does come into the discussions about what's the best fit in the squad if we have four spinners or are we comfortable with three that we've got. Whoever misses out is going to be really unlucky because I think there's a number of players who have put their hand up,” Flegler said.

Australia are likely to finalise their squad early next month, with preparatory camps lined up in Brisbane before they travel to the United Kingdom. The team is also scheduled to play a warm-up series against South Africa, followed by official ICC practice matches ahead of the marquee event.

--IANS

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