Civilians must be protected, perpetrators held accountable: UN expert slams Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan

Kabul, April 28 (IANS) Richard Bennett, the United Nations' Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Tuesday called for "prompt, independent and thorough investigations" as fresh reports cited that at least seven people have been killed and 75 injured in Pakistani strikes targetting Afghanistan's Kunar province.

"I echo UNAMA's concern and condolences. Civilians must always be protected and perpetrators held accountable. Therefore, there is a need for prompt, independent and thorough investigations of recent and earlier incidents," Bennett wrote on X while responding to a post by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

In its post, UNAMA said that it has documented tens of civilians killed or injured yesterday afternoon in strikes on areas of Asadabad, eastern Afghanistan, including a university.

"Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian sites, including educational facilities, must be protected at all times. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and wish a swift recovery to those injured," said UNAMA.

Reports indicate that at least seven people have been killed and 75 injured after Pakistani strikes hit parts of Afghanistan's Kunar province, including the provincial capital, Asadabad and Sarkano district. The death toll continues to increase as more victims are being identified, local media reported.

According to officials at the government hospital in Asadabad, dozens of injured people, including women and children, were brought for treatment while emergency teams continue to respond to the situation, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Local sources said that Monday's strikes hit several places, including residential areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, where mortar rounds targetted the campus, causing damage and panic among students and employees. Heavy explosions and thick black smoke rising from affected region were witnessed and buildings, especially within the university compound and nearby neighbourhoods, suffered damage during the strikes.

Authorities said at least 30 students and staff were injured in the strike on the university. Local residents said the intensity of the attacks forced several people of the region to flee from their homes as they feared possible use of drones, aircraft and rocket fire, Khaama Press reported.

Last month, Bennett had expressed his dismay over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, which resulted in several civilian casualties.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability, while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

In a statement following the attack, the Afghan ministry denounced the act as “cowardly, ruthless, and contrary to all Islamic and international principles”.

Calling the strike an attack on education and the fundamental foundations of Afghanistan, the Ministry urged international organisations not to remain silent in the face of the “ruthless action”.

IANS

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