Mohsin Naqvi’s attendance in doubt as ICC Board meeting heads to Ahmedabad: Report

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The International Cricket Council’s upcoming quarterly meetings will take place in India later this month in Ahmedabad. However, there is still uncertainty about Mohsin Naqvi's participation due to ongoing tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a report.

The ICC chief executives’ committee meeting will be held virtually on May 21. The in-person ICC Board meeting is scheduled for May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the final weekend of the Indian Premier League 2026.

According to an India Today report, the meetings were initially planned for Doha, Qatar, in March and April, but were moved to India because of the continuing crisis in West Asia. Now that the meetings will be in Ahmedabad, it is uncertain whether PCB chairman Naqvi will travel to India for this important gathering.

Usually, Naqvi would attend the ICC Board meeting in person as Pakistan's representative. However, ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, along with deteriorating cricket relations between the two boards, have made his attendance questionable.

Reports indicate that relations between Naqvi and the BCCI have been strained since he took over the PCB. The friction escalated after a surprising incident at the conclusion of the recent Asia Cup in Dubai.

After India won the title, the Indian team apparently refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan’s federal interior minister.

The awkward situation ended with Naqvi leaving the stadium with the trophy and medals. The silverware is reportedly still in Dubai on Naqvi’s orders, while the BCCI has requested its return and taken the issue to the ICC.

--IANS

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