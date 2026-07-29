'Kane keen to stay at Bayern Munich,' says CEO Dreesen on contract talks

Munich, July 29 (IANS) Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has revealed that striker Harry Kane is keen to extend his stay with the Bundesliga champions, with both the club and the England captain eager to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, has been in sensational form in Germany, scoring 146 goals in 147 appearances across all competitions. His current contract is due to expire at the end of the coming season, but Bayern are hopeful of securing the 33-year-old on a longer deal.

“Both parties are very keen to extend his contract. Now we need to make sure those expectations align and that we find common ground. As far as I know, he is still in the USA. We will speak when he returns, as we had arranged,” Dreesen told reporters on Wednesday.

Kane has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in Bundesliga history in a remarkably short period. He became the fastest player to reach 97 Bundesliga goals, achieving the feat in just 94 matches, and is also the first player in league history to finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer in each of his first three seasons.

The England captain also enjoyed another successful international campaign, helping his country finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking about international football, Dreesen backed FIFA’s decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams but expressed reservations over proposals to increase the tournament further.

“You have to find a balance between quantity and quality,” he said when asked about the possibility of a 64-team World Cup.

The Bayern chief also welcomed Jurgen Klopp’s appointment as Germany head coach, joking that the former Liverpool manager would “need lots of FC Bayern players” if he wanted to collect plenty of victories.

Bayern will begin their new season against Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22 before opening their Bundesliga campaign at home against VfB Stuttgart six days later.

--IANS

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