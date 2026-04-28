Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited thriller 'Patriot', featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, for release with a U/A 16+ certificate.

It may be recalled that unconfirmed reports had earlier claimed that the Censor Board had sought the removal of certain scenes and names in the thriller.

However, now, the makers have confirmed that the Censor Board had cleared the film for release.

Actor Mammootty took to his social media timelines to confirm the development. He wrote, "#Patriot Censored with U/A 16+ Certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 01 , 2026."

The makers of 'Patriot' have already confirmed that both Mammootty and Mohanlal have completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

Just a few days ago, the makers had released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video made using clips shot on the sets of the film while the crew was shooting in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mohanlal had then said, "#Patriot Behind The Scenes : Srilanka. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23 , 2026."

The BTS video released had visuals shot on an airbase, filled with choppers, planes and fighter aircraft. The BTS video also showed glimpses of Mohanlal and Mammootty on the airbase, highlighting the fact that the two legends of Malayalam cinema were coming together after 18 years.

One interesting visual showed Fahaadh Faasil sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter aircraft with a professional explaining to him about the controls of the aircraft. It may be recalled that actor Fahadh Faasil had recently disclosed that he plays the villain in the film.

For the unaware, Patriot is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

--IANS

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