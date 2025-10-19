MLS: Messi's hat-trick guides Inter Miami to win over Nashville

Nashville, Oct 19 (IANS) Inter Miami CF closed out the 2025 regular season in style, securing a resounding 2-5 win on the road over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day. A hat-trick from captain and Icon of the Match Lionel Messi and goals from midfielders Baltasar Rodriguez and Telasco Segovia guided the team to victory at Geodis Park.

Notably, Inter Miami reached 81 goals this regular season with its five goals in the win and became just the third team in MLS history to produce at least 80 goals in a single regular season.

Additionally, with three goals and an assist tonight, Messi finished the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019).

Following a start of the match with several important defensive interventions from Inter Miami backline, Messi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. Messi brought down a pass from Alba near midfield before taking on and leaving several defenders behind and finding the back of the net with a finish to the bottom left corner from outside the box, Inter Miami reports.

The goal was Messi’s 27th this regular season, while the assist was the 15th for Alba this league campaign.

Nashville then turned the scoring around to head into the half with a 2-1 lead, with Sam Surridge scoring in the 43rd minute and Jacob Shaffelburg in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Messi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to level the scoring and take his MLS-leading tally to 28 in 2025.

Rodríguez completed the comeback shortly after to give Inter Miami a 2-3 lead in the 67th minute, striking from close range after picking up a loose ball inside the box following an initial attempt from Suarez. The goal was his third this regular season.

Inter Miami then rounded out the impressive result on the road with two goals in the final 10 minutes. First, Messi secured his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a curler to the far post from the right side of the box after a give-and-go with second-half substitute Ian Fray.

Messi then assisted Segovia, who also entered the match in the second half, for the midfielder to score from close range in the first minute of added time. With the goal and assist, Messi wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019).

Additionally, Segovia reached eight goals, while Fray took his tally to three assists in the league in 2025.

The 2-5 scoreline would then remain unmoved through the final whistle. Inter Miami concluded the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19 wins, seven losses and eight draws for a total 65 points.

