Mizoram Police register 538 drug cases, arrest 795 in 18 months

Aizawl, July 21 (IANS) Mizoram Police have registered 538 drug-related cases and arrested 795 alleged drug peddlers and smugglers over the past 18 months, including women and Myanmar nationals, reflecting the state’s intensified crackdown on narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that 319 drug-related cases were registered in 2025, leading to the arrest of 483 accused. During the current year, up to June 2026, another 219 cases have been registered, with 312 persons arrested, underscoring the sustained anti-drug enforcement drive across the state.

The increase in the number of cases and arrests is attributed to a shift in trafficking patterns. The official explained that while large consignments were more common in previous years, traffickers are now transporting smaller quantities more frequently. Coupled with enhanced enforcement capabilities and improved equipment, this has enabled the police to detect and apprehend more offenders.

The Mizoram State Core Committee on Fight Against Drugs, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, met on Tuesday to review the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and other members of the Core Committee.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to all departments and voluntary organisations engaged in the fight against drugs. He stated that while the drug menace cannot be eliminated overnight, the state’s sustained efforts are yielding encouraging results and significant progress is becoming evident.

The Committee received progress reports from the Excise & Narcotics Department, Police Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The Excise and Narcotics Department reported that following the launch of Operation Jericho, the availability of illicit drugs has declined considerably, resulting in a sharp increase in street prices. A similar trend has also been observed in the case of cough syrup and other commonly abused pharmaceutical drugs.

The Social Welfare Department reported that follow-up assessments of beneficiaries of the Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre indicate that approximately 30 per cent of those admitted have successfully overcome drug addiction. A total of 198 beneficiaries have received training in 13 different skill development courses, while 21 beneficiaries have been assisted under the ‘Bana Kaih’ (Hand Holding) Chief Minister’s Special Package. The Government spends an estimated Rs 15,422 per beneficiary for rehabilitation services at the Hulhhliap Centre.

The YMA, Mizoram’s biggest NGO, presented a report on its anti-drug initiatives carried out through its Anti-Drugs Squad and Operation Jericho. It also highlighted the effective utilisation of vehicles provided to support anti-drug operations. With Government assistance, the Central YMA is currently expanding rehabilitation facilities for persons with substance use disorders at the TBCC.

The Committee noted with concern that while the availability of heroin has declined and its price has increased, the use of cannabis has become more widespread, and the abuse of cough syrup continues to rise. It emphasised the need for a structured and sustained awareness campaign targeting children and youth through the School Education Department and various church organisations.

The meeting also resolved to establish a committee to draft state-specific legislation or amendments to existing laws to strengthen the legal framework for drug control in Mizoram. It further agreed to simplify the reimbursement process for court witness expenses by exempting such payments from the IFMIS route.

The Committee also deliberated on establishing active anti-drug committees in every locality and village across the state and discussed matters relating to the allocation and utilisation of funds for the Mizoram State Core Committee on Fight Against Drugs.

Officials said Mizoram has emerged as a major drug trafficking corridor in the Northeast because of its long unfenced international border with Myanmar, which forms part of the notorious “Golden Triangle” – one of the world’s largest illicit narcotics-producing regions. The state shares a 510-km unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh, making it particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling of narcotics, wildlife products and other contraband.

--IANS

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