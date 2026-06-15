Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani gets engaged

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is now engaged to her beau Myles Mantzaris and will get married on December 6, 2026.

Dishani, in a collaborative post, shared a string of pictures from the proposal. In the images, Myles, who as per his Instagram bio is a steadicam operator and a colorist, is seen on his knee as he proposed to Dishani.

Another image showed the daughter of the Disco Dancer star flaunting the big rock on her finger. The last photograph had the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

For the caption, Dishani wrote: “06.12.2026 … The easiest forever I’ve ever known.”

The post was liked by actress Celina Jaitly.

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun, who is married to actress Yogeeta Bali. He was first married actress Helena Luke in 1979.

Four months later, the couple separated and filed for a divorce. Mithun and Yogeeta got married in 1979. They have four children, Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi, and an adopted daughter Dishani.

Talking about Mithun, he has a career spanning over five decades and has done 350 films. Tagged as "Mahaguru", he is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

He made his acting debut with art house drama Mrigayaa in 1976, directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

He gained greater fame with the 1982 film Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif Gunahon Ka Devta,Roti Kee Keemat, Trinetra, Shatranj, Tadipaar, Jung, Kaalia, Daadagiri, Guru, My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

The television show Dance India Dance, where Mithun was the Grand Master, also entered in the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records.

Mithun’s latest release is The Bengal Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It presents a storyline focused on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide.

--IANS

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