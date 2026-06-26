Mithoon on Sayeed Quadri’s lyrical structure of ‘Awarapan 2’: Conveys most complex emotions in simple manner

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon, who is making the music for the upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’, has said that lyricist Sayeed Quadri has the terrific ability to convey the most complex emotions in a simple manner.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri will return to create the music for ‘Awarapan 2’ including reimagined versions of fan-favourite tracks ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, as well as one brand-new song for the film

Talking about the music, Mithoon said, “Every memorable song we’ve created together has been the result of perfect alignment. Vishesh provides a deeply emotional narrative canvas, and Sayeed Quadri Saab writes poetry that conveys the most complex emotions in a simple manner. To score the music for Awarapan 2, we relied entirely on that exact chemistry. It is a joy to reunite and make music that is so uncompromisingly honest”.

The sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Vishesh Bhatt said, “While searching for the musical identity of this film, I kept returning to the same two names, Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri Sahab. I knew they would bring the emotional scale and depth this story needed, while taking it to a place beyond what I had imagined. Their music has always lived in the space between heartbreak and hope, intimacy and magnitude, and that is exactly the space this film needed”.

The original ‘Awarapan’ became a cult-classic owing to its emotional storytelling and music, and the sequel is being positioned to carry that legacy forward with a contemporary sound.

Sayeed Quadri said, “When the heart is sincere, and carries that sense of wanderlust and restlessness, the words that come from it hold a special truth. I share that same emotional bond with Awarapan, its sequel, and Vishesh Films, and it will come through in the songs of Awarapan 2 for audiences to feel”.

Alongside the reimagined versions of ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, the team is also composing one completely new song for ‘Awarapan 2’, adding a fresh musical chapter to the franchise while preserving the emotional core that made the original soundtrack memorable.

‘Awarapan 2’ is produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

aa/