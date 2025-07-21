July 21, 2025 9:50 AM हिंदी

Mithoon: Never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening

Mithoon: Never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Renowned music composer Mithoon said that he doesn't create music to challenge trends but follows the director's vision.

Mithoon’s latest composition “Dhun” from “Saiyaara" is winning hearts. However, does he think songs like “Dhun” challenge the fast-paced, high-stimulation nature of today’s music consumption?

The music composer told IANS: “A song is a song whether fast or slow or whatever one wants to categorize it as. I do not subscribe to that and never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening. All my inspiration is derived from the director's vision.”

What was going through Mithoon’s mind while composing "Dhun" and was there a personal emotion that shaped the soul of the track?

He said: “The tune, as always, gets conceived from the story idea/script/situation and the characters. Ofcourse, Mohit and I go back 2 decades so we don't necessarily have to dip into a personal moment or emotion to carve out a piece of work but I'm glad that it's resonating with the listeners.”

Mithun had composed the Hindi song "Tum Hi Ho" from the 2013 Bollywood romantic film Aashiqui 2. He wrote and composed one of the most streamed Hindi songs on YouTube, "Sanam Re". The song was honoured with the award of "Most Streamed Song of 2016" at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards.

Talking about Saiyaara, a romantic drama, the film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The story talks about love, loss, and memory through the evolving relationship.

The soundtrack of Saiyaara features contributions from composers such as Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Artists such as Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their vocal prowess.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ashi Singh: Do feel that I need to be seen regularly

Ashi Singh: Do feel that I need to be seen regularly

Sensex, Nifty open nearly flat as investors wait for India-US trade deal

Sensex, Nifty open nearly flat as investors wait for India-US trade deal

Shabir Ahluwalia: In trying to be relevant, you often become irrelevant

Shabir Ahluwalia: In trying to be relevant, you often become irrelevant

India’s microfinance sector to reach Rs 10 lakh crore over next 5-6 years

India’s microfinance sector to reach Rs 10 lakh crore over next 5-6 years

Karan Johar to Ahaan Panday: You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker

Karan Johar to Ahaan Panday: You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker

Mithoon: Never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening

Mithoon: Never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening

Over three lakh perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra in 18 days (File Photo)

Over three lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in 18 days

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

Chris Martin warns audience at latest gig about cameras at first Coldplay gig since viral PDA moment

Chris Martin warns audience at latest gig about cameras at first Coldplay gig since viral PDA moment

Sumit wins silver as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers make significant improvement in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Photo credit: UWW

Sumit wins silver as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers make significant improvement in Budapest