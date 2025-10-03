Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in 49kg at World Weightlifting Championships

Forde (Norway), Oct 3 (IANS) Olympic medallist Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal at the World Championships in the 48kg category here. This is the third medal at the marquee event and second silver for the former world champion.

Mirabai, who returned to action after Paris 2024 by winning the 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August, produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk).

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver-medallist had two failed attempts at 87kg. Even the first lift at 84kg looked a little uncomfortable for her. But she regained her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully executing all three attempts.

In the Clean and Jerk, she had a good lift of 109kg, followed by 112 before lifting 115kg, the weight she last lifted at Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with am impressive 213kg total lift (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in total as well as clean and jerk. Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen took the bronze with a total lift of 198kg (88kg Snatch + 110kg Clean & Jerk).

The 31-year-old ace Indian ace won a gold medal in the 48kg category at the 2017 edition of the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim. She also won silver in the 49kg category at the 2022 edition of the competition in Bogota.

India sent a 14-member contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025, which will run till October 11. The event is also serving as one of the qualifying events for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

In the women's section, besides Mirabai, Koyel Bar (53kg), Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (58kg), Nirupama Devi Seram (63kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Vanshita Verma (86kg), Mehak Sharma (86kg+) will be in action.

Bindyarani, Nirupama and Mehak all won silver medals, while Harjinder and Vanshita bagged bronze at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s contingent will be led by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh.

Lovepreet also won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year where Ajith Narayana and Ajaya Babu Valluri struck gold.

