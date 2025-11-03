Union Ministers hail ‘Women in Blue’ for scripting history in Indian cricket

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Several Union Ministers on Monday congratulated the ‘Women in Blue’ for etching their names in golden letters in India’s cricket history.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on winning their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“A historic achievement that showcases their talent, perseverance and teamwork. The nation takes immense pride in your success,” she posted on X social media platform.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that “Blue Reigns in the Women's World Cup 2025 final with a dominating win at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai”.

“Superlative performance by Indian girls on the world stage as they dominate in every department of the game and emerge as champions. Congratulations girls. You’ve done us proud,” Puri posted on X.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with 34 runs.

“We have scripted history. What a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa. Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment. Each one of them is a world champion and a true role model for our youngsters,” said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that this victory is not just about the trophy, “it is about every daughter dared to dream, every parent who believed and every coach who never gave up”.

“From every drop of sweat to every roar of pride this is for the nation, by the nation! Proud. Inspired. Emotional,” he said.

“With grit in their hearts and glory in their game, they’ve brought home India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup title — a triumph that will inspire generations. Heartiest congratulations, Team India — you’ve made the nation proud,” added Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

