Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) As her son Spencer turned 6, Hollywood actress-producer Mindy Kaling penned a note for her little boy, who lost his front tooth this week, and when he got his tooth fairy letter, he woke us up at 3 am because he was “so excited.”

Mindy took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of her son Spencer and daughter Katherine from her six-year-old’s birthday celebrations.

Mindy wrote: “You’re 6, Spencer! Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest guy in the world. He lost his front tooth this week and when he got his tooth fairy letter he woke us up at 3am because he was SO excited.”

“Right now, Spencer loves monster trucks, soccer, boogie boarding, this one song from Bad Guys 2, bacon, his sisters and his friends. I LOVE you, big kid!!!” she added.

Mindy has received a Tony Award and six nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Among other honors, she has also received the National Medal of the Arts in 2021 and the Producers Guild of America's Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award in 2023.

She first gained recognition for playing Kelly Kapoor in sitcom The Office. She credited with twenty-four episodes, Kaling was the most prolific writer among the staff. For her work on it, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

She gained wider attention for creating, producing and playing the title role in the sitcom The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Running Point and Not Suitable for Work.

Her film career includes voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph, Mr. Peabody & Sherman and Inside Out as well as live action roles in No Strings Attached, The Five-Year Engagement, A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean's 8 and Late Night.

--IANS

dc/