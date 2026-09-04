September 04, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) As her son Spencer turned 6, Hollywood actress-producer Mindy Kaling penned a note for her little boy, who lost his front tooth this week, and when he got his tooth fairy letter, he woke us up at 3 am because he was “so excited.”

Mindy took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of her son Spencer and daughter Katherine from her six-year-old’s birthday celebrations.

Mindy wrote: “You’re 6, Spencer! Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest guy in the world. He lost his front tooth this week and when he got his tooth fairy letter he woke us up at 3am because he was SO excited.”

“Right now, Spencer loves monster trucks, soccer, boogie boarding, this one song from Bad Guys 2, bacon, his sisters and his friends. I LOVE you, big kid!!!” she added.

Mindy has received a Tony Award and six nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Among other honors, she has also received the National Medal of the Arts in 2021 and the Producers Guild of America's Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award in 2023.

She first gained recognition for playing Kelly Kapoor in sitcom The Office. She credited with twenty-four episodes, Kaling was the most prolific writer among the staff. For her work on it, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

She gained wider attention for creating, producing and playing the title role in the sitcom The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Running Point and Not Suitable for Work.

Her film career includes voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph, Mr. Peabody & Sherman and Inside Out as well as live action roles in No Strings Attached, The Five-Year Engagement, A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean's 8 and Late Night.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami at her house in Mandi, recalls childhood memories from kitchen

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami, recalls childhood memories from Mandi kitchen

'It's been absolute honour': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

'It’s a helluva long ride': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan: BLA

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches