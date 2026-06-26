Mimoh Chakraborty on coping with father Mithun Chakraborty ageing: Don't want to think about the inevitable

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty opened up about witnessing his father, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, grow older with each passing day.

Calling the process 'inevitable', the actor said that every child eventually has to come to terms with it.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mimoh shared that instead of dwelling on ageing, he prefers to cherish the present and be there for his parents.

Reflecting on the emotional reality of seeing one's parents age, Mimoh said, “I think it's a part of life. When you think too much about something, I call it the 'black hole syndrome'. You can see a dot and it can just be a black dot. But if I focus on it, it becomes a black hole.”

The actor stated that constantly thinking about the inevitable only makes it harder to cope.

“So, I don't want to think about the inevitable. The inevitable is something we all will go through one day. Every person will go through it,” he said.

Mimoh also added that the best way to deal with such emotions is by living in the present and making the most of the time with loved ones.

“As I said, it's this moment right now that we should cherish and understand. As children, we can only do what we do best, and that is show up for our parents. I think accepting the inevitability without constantly dwelling on it is the only way every child can find peace and come to terms with the circumstances,” he shared.

For the uninitiated Mithun Chakraborty is touted as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors.

He has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning nearly five decades. He is known for iconic films such as ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Guru’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Talking about Mimoh, who made his Bollywood debut with Jimmy in 2008, was last seen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's supernatural thriller Haunted – 3D.

–IANS

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